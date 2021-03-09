Giants announce coaching changes, including Freddie Kitchens to senior offensive assistant

USA TODAY Sports

Reports of changes to the Giants coaching staff have trickled in during the last couple of months and the team formalized those moves on Tuesday.

They confirmed that they have hired Rob Sale as their new offensive line coach and that former offensive line coach Pat Flaherty has returned to the team as a consultant. Marc Colombo opened last season in that role and Dave DeGuglielmo closed out the year after Colombo was fired.

The Giants also announced that two members of the 2020 staff will be swapping roles. Former Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens will go from tight ends coach to senior offensive assistant while Derek Dooley will move the opposite way.

Jeremy Pruitt’s appointment as the team’s senior defensive assistant rounds out the moves announced by the team on Tuesday.