Giants express confidence in Evan Engram

Getty Images

The Giants could save $6 million by trading or releasing Evan Engram, but coach Joe Judge sounds as if the tight end isn’t going anywhere.

Engram, 26, made his first Pro Bowl in 2020 after making 63 catches for 654 yards and a touchdown. He also had 11 drops and six interceptions came on passes thrown his way, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Giants, though, aren’t ready to give up on a player they used a first-round choice on in 2017.

“I love Evan. I have total confidence in Evan,” Judge said, via Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com. “He’s fun to coach. The guys have fun playing with him. He gives everyone in our locker room confidence. He goes out there every day and this guy works tirelessly. I mean, tirelessly.

“This guy empties the tank every day. In terms of confidence with him, we absolutely have confidence in him. One hundred percent. He’s a guy that obviously we have to keep featuring in the offense . . . along with all the other tight ends in our program. We have to make sure we keep doing things to use their versatility.”

The Giants need all the weapons they can get after ranking 31st in total offense, including 29th in passing. They also were 31st in points.