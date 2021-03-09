Giants have “no reason to look” at QBs, Daniel Jones “everything we want”

Posted by Josh Alper on March 9, 2021, 2:37 PM EST
USA TODAY Sports

With Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff, and Carson Wentz already on the move and much speculation about Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, and others possibly moving, there are a lot of teams pondering quarterback changes this offseason.

The Giants insist that they are not one of those teams. Head coach Joe Judge said Tuesday that there hasn’t been any temptation to jump into the quarterback market because Daniel Jones is who they “want to work with going forward.” General Manager Dave Gettleman concurred with that opinion.

“No reason to go look,” Gettleman said, via SNY.tv. “What we’re doing isn’t fantasy football — we’re not playing it, we’re not doing that. We’ve got a conviction on him, he’s everything we want, he’s got all the physical skills. Again, I say this all the time — the kid just finished his second year of NFL football. How many of us after two years at our new job were great? We all start at Point A and we hopefully get to Point Z. But the one common denominator is it takes time. Everybody’s gotta understand that. We believe in Daniel and that’s where it is.”

Jones had a run of turnover-free play as the Giants nosed back into the NFC East race early in the second half of the season, but an ankle injury kept him out of two games and limited him in others down the stretch as the team’s bid fell short. The Giants will need better results than that in Jones’ third season to continue showing such strong confidence in the quarterback’s future.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Giants have “no reason to look” at QBs, Daniel Jones “everything we want”

  1. he turned the corner last season with no weapons and the turnovers reduced big time, he needs to stay healthy and try not to do it all himself..and please, gettleman get this kid some receivers

  3. I’m not a huge fan of Gettleman but he’s being smart about this. Expensive free agent QBs or QB trades are rarely the answer. The “grow your own” method seems to work better more often.

  5. With all the free agents and recently cut vets they should work on improving the rest of the team talent because it could really use it.

  6. cueghost says:
    March 9, 2021 at 2:45 pm

    That snickering you near is coming from the rest of the NFC East.

    =============

    You think? The Cowboys just paid a king’s ransom for a QB & RB who haven’t won anything, Philly is going with an unproven fill-in, and the WFT has no #1 QB at all.

    Maybe Jones won’t be the guy at the end of the day, but if he cuts out the turnovers, the Giants have a solid combo of experience and rookie contract and the ability to focus on building the rest of the roster, which puts them a step ahead of the other division teams.

  7. The reason everyone blasts Jones is the same reason Eli got no respect. They are Giants and the rest of the leagues fans will never give them any respect.

    Just look at how many people say Philip Rivers is a Hall of Famer but say Eli will never get in. Why would Rivers get in over Eli? Because he is not a Giant.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.