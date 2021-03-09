Giants have “no reason to look” at QBs, Daniel Jones “everything we want”

USA TODAY Sports

With Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff, and Carson Wentz already on the move and much speculation about Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, and others possibly moving, there are a lot of teams pondering quarterback changes this offseason.

The Giants insist that they are not one of those teams. Head coach Joe Judge said Tuesday that there hasn’t been any temptation to jump into the quarterback market because Daniel Jones is who they “want to work with going forward.” General Manager Dave Gettleman concurred with that opinion.

“No reason to go look,” Gettleman said, via SNY.tv. “What we’re doing isn’t fantasy football — we’re not playing it, we’re not doing that. We’ve got a conviction on him, he’s everything we want, he’s got all the physical skills. Again, I say this all the time — the kid just finished his second year of NFL football. How many of us after two years at our new job were great? We all start at Point A and we hopefully get to Point Z. But the one common denominator is it takes time. Everybody’s gotta understand that. We believe in Daniel and that’s where it is.”

Jones had a run of turnover-free play as the Giants nosed back into the NFC East race early in the second half of the season, but an ankle injury kept him out of two games and limited him in others down the stretch as the team’s bid fell short. The Giants will need better results than that in Jones’ third season to continue showing such strong confidence in the quarterback’s future.