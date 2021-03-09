Jaguars to franchise tag Cam Robinson

Getty Images

With the likely arrival of Trevor Lawrence necessitating a good offensive line, the Jaguars aren’t letting offensive tackle Cam Robinson get away.

The Jaguars will put the franchise tag on Robinson, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Robinson was the No. 52 player on our list of the Top 100 free agents, and it’s a bit of a surprise that he’s getting the franchise tag. But the Jaguars don’t want to let him get away, especially knowing how important it will be to protect their rookie franchise quarterback.

The franchise tag for offensive tackles is expected to be about $14 million, and the Jaguars can easily afford that under their salary cap.

Robinson has played his entire four-year career with the Jaguars and started all 16 games last year.