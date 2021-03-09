Jalen Hurts: Nothing will change in my mindset as the starter

Getty Images

After word broke that the Eagles agreed to trade quarterback Carson Wentz to the Colts, there was a report that the team was planning to bring in another quarterback to compete with Jalen Hurts for the starting job.

Monday brought word of a different plan in Philadelphia. Chris Mortensen of ESPN reported that Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie has charged the front office with making moves supporting Hurts rather than finding someone who could wind up starting over him come the fall.

That would mark a significant change in circumstance for Hurts in his second season, but it’s one that was likely to play out once Wentz was moved. In an interview with Mortensen’s colleague Adam Schefter taped before that report, Hurts saida move up the depth chart won’t change his mental approach to the job.

“I think nothing changes for me in my mindset,” Hurts said, via USAToday.com. “Going in every day, trying to get better as a player. Be the best leader I can be. Impact the guys around me. And ultimately it’s about winning football games and the interest is in doing that. So, my mentality, it doesn’t alter, not one bit. Finish. Everything matters. Everything matters. Appreciate every moment and take advantage of every moment.”

The Eagles have either said or will say goodbye to a number of veteran players this offseason and the work they do to construct the team around Hurts will help determine how much winning the team can do early in the post-Wentz era.