Jayon Brown medically cleared after season-ending elbow injury

USA TODAY Sports

There’s good news for linebacker Jayon Brown as he approaches free agency.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the linebacker received full and unrestricted medical clearance last Friday after he suffered a dislocated and fractured elbow in Week 11.

Brown was a fifth-round pick back in 2017. He’s appeared in 56 games for Tennessee over the last four years, starting 33 of them. He’s registered 9.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, and three interceptions in his young career.

Brown has said it would be “huge” to stay with the Titans long term. But with several teams having a need at linebacker, Brown could be in for a significant pay day elsewhere — particularly now that he’s been medically cleared even before the start of free agency.