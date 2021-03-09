Jon Gruden’s free-agent moves have not panned out very well

Posted by Mike Florio on March 9, 2021, 10:07 AM EST
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

The Raiders have made plenty of moves with Jon Gruden back at the helm. They haven’t gone so well.

From receiver Antonio Brown (a total disaster) to a trio of players who will be gone after two years (tackle Trent Brown, safety Lamarcus Joyner, receiver Tyrell Williams), these players added in 2019 haven’t done much to make things better.

And they’ve spent a lot of money in the process. Millions in money (although they ultimately may have avoided paying Antonio Brown much, if any).

So what will the consequences be? Well, what have the consequences of three straight non-playoff seasons been? There are no consequences for Gruden, not with a 10-year, $100 million contract and an owner who counts Gruden as a close friend if not a best friend. For Mark Davis, having Gruden as the coach means more than winning or making it to the playoffs.

Without significant fear of ultimate accountability, Gruden can do whatever he wants. He can be the mad scientist whose lab explodes. He can go 8-8 or worse every year and never make the playoffs.

That hasn’t insulated Gruden from external accountability. More and more people are starting to notice that Gruden really hasn’t done all that much since waltzing into a Tampa Bay locker room with a championship-caliber defense in 2002.

Some have asked whether and to what extent G.M. Mike Mayock has responsibility for the situation. He’s not blameless, but the reality is that Gruden runs the show.

Others believed that Mayock was in danger of getting the Paul Guenther treatment after the 2020 season ended. Mayock may have been saved by the simple fact that Gruden would have had a hard time hiring someone as good or better than Mayock as the next G.M.

Ultimately, this is Jon Gruden’s show. And while that show has had its moments (including a win over the Chiefs in 2020), the results to date have been disappointing. With each passing year, the pressure increases on Gruden to show that the game hasn’t passed him by. Whether that ever makes Mark Davis pass Gruden by remains to be seen.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Jon Gruden’s free-agent moves have not panned out very well

  1. Jon Gruden’s free-agent moves have not panned out very well…not panned out well? That’s like saying the Hindenburg had wonderful voyage but a small problem while landing.

  2. they never pan out well when you trade a probowl lt for a 5th round pick. why do teams continually trade good players to new england for nothing?

  3. He’s the new Jeff fisher. Going 8-8 or 7-9 and just keeps hanging around year after year, not doing much of anything

  4. the gams hasn’t passed Gruden by, he was never that good to begin with, said it yourself, the team he inherited was stacked, and that was really Dungy’s team, Gruden was just lucky he didn’t screw it up

  5. If Tampa was that loaded and Dungy is a HOF coach then why didn’t he win there?! Most overrated HOF coach in history Manning won him his Super Bowl ring.

  6. No, no they haven’t and anyone could have seen the disaster it was.

    Maybe these owners/GMs and coaches can all take math classes on zoom and read Pats Management Secrets that was released over 15 years ago? lmao

  7. Well he is the same yo-yo who helped convinced many leading up to the 2017 Draft that Mitch Trubisky was every bit the QB Watson and Mahomes were, lol.

  8. prophessor4 says:
    March 9, 2021 at 10:11 am
    they never pan out well when you trade a probowl lt for a 5th round pick. why do teams continually trade good players to new england for nothing?

    3 0 Rate This

    ————————-

    BB.

    He waits, waits some more, maintains cap health and leverages the market up against teams that don’t do what he does. Most NFL teams operate like there is no cap. Look how many teams are in cap hells right now.

    It’s not a coincidence, he’s a master and the the greatest sports architecht ever.

    The lowered cap after a bridge year only helped the Pats.

  9. Gruden as a coach is so overrated. He is barely a .500 coach and the team he had that won a SB was with players brought in by someone else. As a personnel/GM analyst he has been a dismal failure. Facts are stubborn things.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.