Kyle Long returning to NFL

Former Bears guard Kyle Long has decided to return to the NFL.

Long is in good shape and has signed with an agent, according to Macon Gunter, who co-hosts a podcast with Long’s brother, Chris Long.

Kyle Long was a first-round draft pick of the Bears in 2013 and played his entire career in Chicago. He announced that he was retiring after the 2019 season, and his contract expired with the Bears, so he is now a free agent.

Despite coming off a layoff, the 32-year-old Long is likely to have find some interested teams, and he should find himself on a roster soon.