Mitch Morse agrees to pay cut with Bills

Center Mitch Morse will be taking less money to stick with the Bills in 2021.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Morse has agreed to a pay cut. Morse will cut his salary by nearly $2 million as part of the deal and can earn some of it back through incentives.

Under the original terms of his contract, Morse was set to make $7.025 million in salary and have a cap hit of just over $10.34 million. The Bills would have taken on $5.5 million in dead money by cutting him.

Morse has spent the last two seasons with Buffalo and he’s started 30 regular season games over that time. He’s also started all four of the team’s playoff contests.