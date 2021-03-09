Nick Chubb denies claim he took money to stay at Georgia his senior year

Getty Images

Browns running back Nick Chubb is denying an accusation that he accepted cash payments to stay at Georgia his senior year.

A high school football coach in Georgia named Rush Propst has claimed that in 2017, when Chubb decided to return to Georgia for his senior season rather than enter the NFL draft, Georgia boosters gave Chubb a total of $180,000 to persuade him.

“If i needed money i would have went pro #fakenews’’ Chubb tweeted.

Propst claimed in a secretly recorded conversation that both Georgia and Alabama routinely pay cash to players.