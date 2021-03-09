No franchise tag for Aaron Jones

Getty Images

Running back Aaron Jones may not be leaving the Packers this offseason, but he won’t be staying with the team under the terms of the franchise tag.

The Tuesday afternoon deadline for teams to use the tag passed at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday and the Packers opted not to use theirs on Jones. That sets him up to hit the open market next week, although the Packers will maintain exclusive negotiating rights with him until next Monday.

Jones is the top ranked running back on PFT’s list of 2021’s top free agents. He ran for a career-high 1,104 yards in 14 games last season and has scored 30 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

The Packers also have Jamaal Williams on track for free agency in their backfield with 2020 second-round pick AJ Dillon set to return.