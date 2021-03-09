No franchise tag for Aaron Jones

Posted by Josh Alper on March 9, 2021, 4:13 PM EST
Running back Aaron Jones may not be leaving the Packers this offseason, but he won’t be staying with the team under the terms of the franchise tag.

The Tuesday afternoon deadline for teams to use the tag passed at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday and the Packers opted not to use theirs on Jones. That sets him up to hit the open market next week, although the Packers will maintain exclusive negotiating rights with him until next Monday.

Jones is the top ranked running back on PFT’s list of 2021’s top free agents. He ran for a career-high 1,104 yards in 14 games last season and has scored 30 touchdowns over the last two seasons.

The Packers also have Jamaal Williams on track for free agency in their backfield with 2020 second-round pick AJ Dillon set to return.

  1. The RB franchise tag was cheap this year, just 8m bucks. If the Packers didn’t want to spend even that on Jones, that means he’s gone.

  2. Hoping the Packers can find a way to keep him. Aaron Jones is the real deal.

  3. He is gone. Signing RBs to big 2nd deals is always a mistake and they just drafted a guy in the 2nd round. You don’t make that investment in the draft then spend against your cap, not at RB.

  4. Pretty much expected. The Packers still have exclusive rights until the 15th, but it would be surprise if they work out contract with Jonesy before then.

    Jones and Linsley were/are probable to be only major losses this offseason. Others let go won’t be huge issues. The Packers will be in good shape when all is said and done. Very good depth on the OL and Corey is fairly easily replaceable.

    Gute doing work. Let the master work his craft.👍

  5. No….it doesn’t mean he’s gone. They could sign him to a long term deal at a much more cap friendly price. I’m not saying they will, but they could. $8M for a quality back is about right, but when it all hits your cap at once, it limits you elsewhere. GB needs to think about signing a offensive tackle, maybe a defensive tackle, maybe an ILB or a corner. The need Jones to be cap friendly, or they’ll move on and draft one in the first 3-rounds.

  9. The best running back the Packers have had in decades … it would be a shame to see him leave Green Bay.

  10. I honestly don’t see the Packers locking up Aaron Jones for the long term, not without an easy out.
    It’s just bad business.
    The tag would have made more sense to me.

    Moving on, losing Jones will smart a little bit, he was an absolute pro, on and off the field.
    He’ll be missed.

    AJ Dillon has all the makings of an absolute beast at the position.
    Looking forward to him growing into his role on this team.

    Jamaal Williams is still a possibility, in my opinion.
    Cheaper option, stability and knowledge of Matt LaFleur’s offense would be a plus with this move.

    I like the idea of signing James White.
    He’d be an immediate fix, especially in the passing attack.
    Regardless of what transpires in free agency, you can count on GB selecting a RB on day 3 of the draft to battle for a roster spot with a few UFAs
    Big picture, Folks. Big picture.

