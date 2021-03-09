Panthers using franchise tag on Taylor Moton

Getty Images

Word last week was that the Panthers were expected to use the franchise tag on right tackle Taylor Moton and they’ve gone through with the move ahead of the current Tuesday deadline to tag players.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Panthers are using the tag to ensure Moton remains with the team for the 2021 season. The tag is expected to come with a salary in the neighborhood of $14 million.

Moton will not necessarily play out the year on the tag as the two sides have until the middle of July to work on a long-term extension.

Moton has started on the right side of the line for the last three seasons. With left tackle Russell Okung and four other offensive linemen headed for free agency, Moton will likely be playing with some new faces during the 2021 season.