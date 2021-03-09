Patrick Peterson likes J.J. Watt signing, playing with him “out of my control”

Getty Images

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said last month that he hopes the team can work out a new deal with impending free agent cornerback Patrick Peterson, but nothing has come together with less than a week to go before Peterson can speak to other teams.

The Cardinals spent some of the time between those comments and this week on a successful pitch to get defensive end J.J. Watt to join the team. Peterson called Watt “a great pickup” because “you have to put it all on the line to risk it and put players on the roster to give you a good chance to win the championship.”

Peterson does not know if he’ll be part of that push in Arizona.

“I know that I will be playing football for someone, if it’s the Cardinals or someone else,” Peterson said, via Mike Jones of USA Today. “I’m a go-with-the-flow-type guy. That’s out of my control. I’ve done everything I can do to show my worth, and I can still play this game. I know I will be playing football for somebody, so that’s my approach.”

Peterson has spent the last 10 years with the Cardinals and it likely won’t be long before we know if there will be an 11th season in the desert.