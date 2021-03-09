Ravens “confident and committed” to signing Lamar Jackson to long-term deal

Getty Images

The Cowboys finally got a long-term deal completed with their franchise quarterback. Dak Prescott agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract Monday.

What does that mean for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens? Not much, according to Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta.

“If you go to the Bentley dealership . . . you know what the cars are going to cost,” DeCosta said, via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun.

DeCosta added that it’s up to the Ravens to get a deal done.

After three seasons, an MVP award and a 31-10 record, including the postseason, Jackson is eligible for a new contract and a big pay day.

The sides are not anywhere close to a new deal for the star quarterback.

“Lamar and I have had a couple of talks,” DeCosta said, via video from the team. “We did spend some time together a few weeks ago and that went really well. We haven’t really gotten into the actual contract proposals, negotiations, things like that. It was more of a general conversation about a lot of different things — the team, Lamar, just how we were going to go about a negotiation like this. There’s definitely some different moving parts that make this different than a lot of other negotiations we’ve done. I think from our perspective it hasn’t changed from what I said postseason, which is Lamar is a really important part of the team. He’s a leader. He’s an outstanding player. He’s a foundational type of guy for this organization. I really think he loves the organization. I think he’s very appreciative of the organization and our stance in different things, and we’re confident and committed to try and get a long-term deal done and hopefully we can get that done at some point in the near future. It may take a little time, but we’re willing to try.”

Jackson, 24, has passed for 7,085 yards and 68 touchdowns in his career, while adding 2,906 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns.