Ravens working on long-term deal for Mark Andrews

The Ravens have talked to Orlando Brown‘s representation this offseason to try to pacify the offensive tackle, who has made it clear he sees himself as a left tackle. Brown’s agents also are Mark Andrews agents.

So that has been convenient for Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta, who hopes to sign Andrews to a long-term deal.

Andrews is entering the final year of his deal due to make $3.384 million in base salary and count $3.593 million against the salary cap.

The Ravens want to keep their tight end long term.

“We’ve had some preliminary discussions,” DeCosta said, via video from the team. “Again, it’s interesting. Mark has the same agents as Orlando, so we’ve spent some time talking to those two guys. . . . We’ve started discussions and all these types of things. We try to be as aggressive and proactive as possible with our players, looking forward, pushing things out, and I think that’s a part of it.

“Mark is a very good player. I love everything about Mark – his personality, his ability, work ethic, demeanor, competitiveness. Got a great family. Again, he’s the type of guy we want to keep.”

Andrews, 25, has 156 catches for 2,105 yards and 20 touchdowns in his three seasons since the Ravens made him a third-round choice. He made the Pro Bowl in 2019.