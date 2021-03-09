Report: Buccaneers agree to terms with Lavonte David on two-year extension

March 9, 2021
The Buccaneers elected to use their franchise tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin, and now they’re signing another pending free agent before he hits the open market.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Tampa Bay has agreed to terms with linebacker Lavonte David on a two-year, $25 million extension with $20 million guaranteed. Mike Garafolo, also of NFL Media, reports David’s contract is structured as a five-year deal with three voidable years to keep the linebacker’s cap number at $3.5 million in 2021.

The 31-year-old David has been a key member of Tampa Bay’s defense for nearly a decade, after the club selected him in the second round back in 2012. He played in all of the Buccaneers’ 2020 contests, winning a Super Bowl in his first postseason appearance.

David recorded 117 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, six passes defensed, and an interception in the regular season. He also had 26 tackles, a sack, and four passes defensed in the postseason.

David last signed a five-year, $50.25 million extension in Aug. 2015.

  1. Interesting structure – wonder if the NFL will approve of these type of deals

  2. This is perfect. They tagged Chris Godwin, extended Lavonte David’s contract, and now we’ll see what happens with Shaquil Barrett. It would be great if Barrett stays.

  3. “The Bucs can’t possibly keep all their top guys”, they said with certainty.

  4. Jason Licht and Mike Greenberg showing the rest of the NFL how to GM.

    Gets $20m for this year, probably restructure next year after the new TV deals get announced and the Salary Cap is increased substantially.

    “Hey Loomis, watch this!”

    “Hey Gettleman, want to see something cool?

    Maybe Licht and Greenberg offer an internship to Bill O’Brien….

  5. Ditto what jameshodges said, they tagged Godwin which gives continuity to the offense, if they can keep the defense together, look out, and they took the first step towards doing it. Who will challenge them in the NFC? The packers. Seatttle, Wilson might leave, the Rams, New QB in Stafford that has to learn a new offense. Besides the Packers, I can’t think of anyone who’s standing in the bucs way in the NFC. Especially with Brady and the offense having a full off-season together.

