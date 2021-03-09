Report: Cardinals inform Haason Reddick they won’t tag him

Getty Images

When the Cardinals signed edge rusher J.J. Watt last week, it signaled the end of the road for Haason Reddick in Arizona.

Indeed, the Cardinals have informed Reddick they will not tag him, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Reddick’s first three seasons in Arizona were disappointing, prompting the Cardinals not to pick up his fifth-year option after making him a first-round choice in 2017.

He made the most of his contract year with 12.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits and six forced fumbles in 2020.

Reddick will rank among the top edge rushers available in free agency next week.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals are hopeful Watt can get back to a double-digit sack season playing with Chandler Jones.