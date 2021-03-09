Report: Giants are expected to franchise tag Leonard Williams

Getty Images

$One way or another, the Giants will be keeping Leonard Williams in the fold for 2021.

New York is expected to franchise tag Williams, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports. But the tag is viewed as a placeholder for a long-term deal, which Giants and Williams’ representation will continue to wok on.

The Giants traded for Williams in the middle of the 2019 season, sending a 2020 third-round pick and a 2021 fifth-round pick to the Jets. Williams had his best season in 2020, recording 11.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and 30 quarterback hits.

The two sides may want to work out a long-term deal, but if they don’t, Williams is entitled to a 20 percent raise on his 2020 salary because it’s the second consecutive year he’s been tagged. Last year, Williams made $16.126 million, which means he would earn $19.351 million in 2021.

Williams has 29.0 career sacks, 48 tackles for loss, and 131 quarterback hits in 95 career games. He was the Jets’ No. 6 overall pick in the 2015 draft.