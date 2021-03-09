Report: Washington hiring Bryan Porter as director of football operations

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team is hiring former Carolina Panthers executive Bryan Porter to serve as the team’s director of football operations, according to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

Porter is the latest former member of the Panthers to join Ron Rivera in Washington. The team also hired former Panthers G.M. Marty Hurney to fill the same role with their franchise in January.

Porter was let go by Carolina in January along with another team executive, Mark Carrier.

Porter initially joined the Panthers in 2001 as an intern before climbing the ranks to his role as director of football operations for the team. He fills the role previously handled by Paul Kelly, who was let go recently by the team.