Getty Images

The Texans announced on Tuesday that they’ve waived fullback Cullen Gillaspia.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Gillaspia was waived with a failed physical designation.

“Thankful for the past, excited for the future,” Gillaspia tweeted on Tuesday afternoon.

A seventh-round pick in 2019, Gillaspia mainly contributed on special teams for Houston. He appeared in all 16 games in 2019 and seven games in 2020. He was placed on injured reserve in early December, ending his season.