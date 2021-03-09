Titans sign Marcus Johnson

USA TODAY Sports

The Titans added a wide receiver to their roster on Tuesday.

The team announced the signing of wide receiver Marcus Johnson. Johnson signed with Tennessee’s practice squad during the postseason, but never made it up to the active roster.

Johnson spent most of the 2020 season with the Colts and was dropped from the roster just ahead of their playoff loss. He had 14 catches for 255 yards in 11 games for Indy last season. He had 37 catches for 634 yards and three touchdowns over his three years with the team.

The Titans have Corey Davis set for free agency and they are not tendering Kalif Raymond as a restricted free agent, which opens a couple of slots on their depth chart at receiver. Johnson’s chances of filling one of them will be impacted by what happens over the rest of the offseason.