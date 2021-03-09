Top 100 free agents 2021: Shaq Barrett highest-ranked player not to get tagged

The following are PFT’s top 100 free agents for the start of the 2021 league year. The rankings include prospective unrestricted free agents, as well as released players. The list will be updated as events warrant, with signings, tags and re-signings denoted when announced and/or reported.
1. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (The Cowboys announced a new deal with Prescott on March 8, and reports indicate it’s a four-year, $160 million deal with $126 million guaranteed.)
2. Bears receiver Allen Robinson (The Bears used the franchise tag on Robinson on March 9.)
3. Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams (The Giants used the franchise tag on Williams on March 9.)
4. Broncos safety Justin Simmons (The Broncos used the franchise tag on Simmons on March 5.)
5. Buccaneers edge Shaq Barrett
6. Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin (The Buccaneers used the franchise tag on Godwin on March 9.)
7. Lions receiver Kenny Golladay
8. 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams
9. Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton (The Panthers used the franchise tag on Moton on March 9.)
10. Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (The Bucs agreed with David on a two-year, $25 million extension with $20 million guaranteed on March 9.)
11. Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (The Cardinals signed Watt to a two-year, $31 million deal on March 1.)
12. Vikings safety Anthony Harris
13. Washington guard Brandon Scherff (Washington announced March 8 that it will apply the franchise tag to Scherff for a second consecutive year.)
14. Chargers tight end Hunter Henry
15. Ravens edge Matthew Judon
16. Bengals edge Carl Lawson
17. Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster
18. Saints safety Marcus Williams (The Saints used the franchise tag on Williams on March 9.)
19. Cardinals edge Haason Reddick
20. Packers center Corey Linsley
21. Patriots guard Joe Thuney
22. Saints edge Trey Hendrickson
23 Rams edge Leonard Floyd
24. Steelers edge Bud Dupree
25. Bills linebacker Matt Milano
26. Packers running back Aaron Jones
27. Rams safety John Johnson
28. Jets safety Marcus Maye (The Jets used the franchise tag on Maye on March 8.)
29. Saints quarterback Jameis Winston
30. Titans receiver Corey Davis
31. Bengals cornerback William Jackson III
32. Rams cornerback Troy Hill
33. Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin
34. Ravens edge Yannick Ngakoue
35. Titans tight end Jonnu Smith
36. Chargers cornerback Michael Davis
37. Bills offensive tackle Daryl Williams
38. Texans receiver Will Fuller
39. Lions edge Romeo Okwara
40. Lions receiver Marvin Jones
41. Patriots quarterback Cam Newton
42. Seahawks edge Carlos Dunlap
43. Giants defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson
44. Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye
45. Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky
46. Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton
47. Patriots center David Andrews
48. Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson
49. Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick
50. Titans edge Jadeveon Clowney
51. Panthers receiver Curtis Samuel
52. Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva
53. Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson (The Jaguars used the franchise tag on Robinson on March 8.)
54. Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton
55. Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton
56. Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie
57. Rams tight end Gerald Everett
58. Panthers offensive tackle Russell Okung
59. Jets cornerback Brian Poole
60. Titans linebacker Jayon Brown
61. Colts edge Justin Houston
62. Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright
63. Lions linebacker Jared Davis
64. Chargers edge Melvin Ingram
65. Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins
66. Titans cornerback Desmond King
67. Browns edge Olivier Vernon
68. Washington cornerback Ronald Darby
69. Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett
70. 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman
71. Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake
72. Washington edge Ryan Kerrigan
73. Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski
74. Seahawks running back Chris Carson
75. Bills guard Jon Feliciano
76. Falcons center Alex Mack
77. Chargers safety Rayshawn Jenkins
78. Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette
79. Colts linebacker Anthony Walker
80. Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman
81. Jets receiver Breshad Perriman
82. Rams receiver Josh Reynolds
83. Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi
84. Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson
85. Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar
86. Ravens edge Tyus Bowser
87. Colts edge Denico Autry
88. Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins
89. Dolphins center Ted Karras
90. Panthers running back Mike Davis
91. Titans defensive lineman DaQuan Jones
92. Bucs receiver Antonio Brown
93. 49ers defensive end Kerry Hyder
94. Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes
95. Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander
96. Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland
97. Packers cornerback Kevin King
98. Chiefs center Austin Reiter
99. Bucs defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh
100. 49ers cornerback K'Waun Williams