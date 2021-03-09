Top 100 free agents 2021: Shaq Barrett highest-ranked player not to get tagged

Getty Images

The following are PFT’s top 100 free agents for the start of the 2021 league year. The rankings include prospective unrestricted free agents, as well as released players. The list will be updated as events warrant, with signings, tags and re-signings denoted when announced and/or reported.

1. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (The Cowboys announced a new deal with Prescott on March 8, and reports indicate it’s a four-year, $160 million deal with $126 million guaranteed.)

2. Bears receiver Allen Robinson (The Bears used the franchise tag on Robinson on March 9.)

3. Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams (The Giants used the franchise tag on Williams on March 9.)

4. Broncos safety Justin Simmons (The Broncos used the franchise tag on Simmons on March 5.)

5. Buccaneers edge Shaq Barrett

6. Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin (The Buccaneers used the franchise tag on Godwin on March 9.)

7. Lions receiver Kenny Golladay

8. 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams

9. Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton (The Panthers used the franchise tag on Moton on March 9.)

10. Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (The Bucs agreed with David on a two-year, $25 million extension with $20 million guaranteed on March 9.)

11. Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (The Cardinals signed Watt to a two-year, $31 million deal on March 1.)

12. Vikings safety Anthony Harris

13. Washington guard Brandon Scherff (Washington announced March 8 that it will apply the franchise tag to Scherff for a second consecutive year.)

14. Chargers tight end Hunter Henry

15. Ravens edge Matthew Judon

16. Bengals edge Carl Lawson

17. Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster

18. Saints safety Marcus Williams (The Saints used the franchise tag on Williams on March 9.)

19. Cardinals edge Haason Reddick

20. Packers center Corey Linsley

21. Patriots guard Joe Thuney

22. Saints edge Trey Hendrickson

23 Rams edge Leonard Floyd

24. Steelers edge Bud Dupree

25. Bills linebacker Matt Milano

26. Packers running back Aaron Jones

27. Rams safety John Johnson

28. Jets safety Marcus Maye (The Jets used the franchise tag on Maye on March 8.)

29. Saints quarterback Jameis Winston

30. Titans receiver Corey Davis

31. Bengals cornerback William Jackson III

32. Rams cornerback Troy Hill

33. Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin

34. Ravens edge Yannick Ngakoue

35. Titans tight end Jonnu Smith

36. Chargers cornerback Michael Davis

37. Bills offensive tackle Daryl Williams

38. Texans receiver Will Fuller

39. Lions edge Romeo Okwara

40. Lions receiver Marvin Jones

41. Patriots quarterback Cam Newton

42. Seahawks edge Carlos Dunlap

43. Giants defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson

44. Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye

45. Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky

46. Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton

47. Patriots center David Andrews

48. Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson

49. Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick

50. Titans edge Jadeveon Clowney

51. Panthers receiver Curtis Samuel

52. Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva

53. Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson (The Jaguars used the franchise tag on Robinson on March 8.)

54. Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton

55. Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton

56. Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie

57. Rams tight end Gerald Everett

58. Panthers offensive tackle Russell Okung

59. Jets cornerback Brian Poole

60. Titans linebacker Jayon Brown

61. Colts edge Justin Houston

62. Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright

63. Lions linebacker Jared Davis

64. Chargers edge Melvin Ingram

65. Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins

66. Titans cornerback Desmond King

67. Browns edge Olivier Vernon

68. Washington cornerback Ronald Darby

69. Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett

70. 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman

71. Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake

72. Washington edge Ryan Kerrigan

73. Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski

74. Seahawks running back Chris Carson

75. Bills guard Jon Feliciano

76. Falcons center Alex Mack

77. Chargers safety Rayshawn Jenkins

78. Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette

79. Colts linebacker Anthony Walker

80. Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman

81. Jets receiver Breshad Perriman

82. Rams receiver Josh Reynolds

83. Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi

84. Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson

85. Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar

86. Ravens edge Tyus Bowser

87. Colts edge Denico Autry

88. Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins

89. Dolphins center Ted Karras

90. Panthers running back Mike Davis

91. Titans defensive lineman DaQuan Jones

92. Bucs receiver Antonio Brown

93. 49ers defensive end Kerry Hyder

94. Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes

95. Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander

96. Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland

97. Packers cornerback Kevin King

98. Chiefs center Austin Reiter

99. Bucs defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh

100. 49ers cornerback K'Waun Williams