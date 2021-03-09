Top 100 free agents 2021: Shaq Barrett highest-ranked player not to get tagged

Posted by Charean Williams on March 9, 2021, 5:26 PM EST
The following are PFT’s top 100 free agents for the start of the 2021 league year. The rankings include prospective unrestricted free agents, as well as released players. The list will be updated as events warrant, with signings, tags and re-signings denoted when announced and/or reported.

1. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (The Cowboys announced a new deal with Prescott on March 8, and reports indicate it’s a four-year, $160 million deal with $126 million guaranteed.)

2. Bears receiver Allen Robinson (The Bears used the franchise tag on Robinson on March 9.)

3. Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams (The Giants used the franchise tag on Williams on March 9.)

4. Broncos safety Justin Simmons (The Broncos used the franchise tag on Simmons on March 5.)

5. Buccaneers edge Shaq Barrett

6. Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin (The Buccaneers used the franchise tag on Godwin on March 9.)

7. Lions receiver Kenny Golladay

8. 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams

9. Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton (The Panthers used the franchise tag on Moton on March 9.)

10. Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (The Bucs agreed with David on a two-year, $25 million extension with $20 million guaranteed on March 9.)

11. Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (The Cardinals signed Watt to a two-year, $31 million deal on March 1.)

12. Vikings safety Anthony Harris

13. Washington guard Brandon Scherff (Washington announced March 8 that it will apply the franchise tag to Scherff for a second consecutive year.)

14. Chargers tight end Hunter Henry

15. Ravens edge Matthew Judon

16. Bengals edge Carl Lawson

17. Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster

18. Saints safety Marcus Williams (The Saints used the franchise tag on Williams on March 9.)

19. Cardinals edge Haason Reddick

20. Packers center Corey Linsley

21. Patriots guard Joe Thuney

22. Saints edge Trey Hendrickson

23 Rams edge Leonard Floyd

24. Steelers edge Bud Dupree

25. Bills linebacker Matt Milano

26. Packers running back Aaron Jones

27. Rams safety John Johnson

28. Jets safety Marcus Maye (The Jets used the franchise tag on Maye on March 8.)

29. Saints quarterback Jameis Winston

30. Titans receiver Corey Davis

31. Bengals cornerback William Jackson III

32. Rams cornerback Troy Hill

33. Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin

34. Ravens edge Yannick Ngakoue

35. Titans tight end Jonnu Smith

36. Chargers cornerback Michael Davis

37. Bills offensive tackle Daryl Williams

38. Texans receiver Will Fuller

39. Lions edge Romeo Okwara

40. Lions receiver Marvin Jones

41. Patriots quarterback Cam Newton

42. Seahawks edge Carlos Dunlap

43. Giants defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson

44. Broncos cornerback A.J. Bouye

45. Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky

46. Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton

47. Patriots center David Andrews

48. Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson

49. Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick

50. Titans edge Jadeveon Clowney

51. Panthers receiver Curtis Samuel

52. Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva

53. Jaguars offensive tackle Cam Robinson (The Jaguars used the franchise tag on Robinson on March 8.)

54. Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton

55. Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton

56. Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie

57. Rams tight end Gerald Everett

58. Panthers offensive tackle Russell Okung

59. Jets cornerback Brian Poole

60. Titans linebacker Jayon Brown

61. Colts edge Justin Houston

62. Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright

63. Lions linebacker Jared Davis

64. Chargers edge Melvin Ingram

65. Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins

66. Titans cornerback Desmond King

67. Browns edge Olivier Vernon

68. Washington cornerback Ronald Darby

69. Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett

70. 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman

71. Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake

72. Washington edge Ryan Kerrigan

73. Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski

74. Seahawks running back Chris Carson

75. Bills guard Jon Feliciano

76. Falcons center Alex Mack

77. Chargers safety Rayshawn Jenkins

78. Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette

79. Colts linebacker Anthony Walker

80. Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman

81. Jets receiver Breshad Perriman

82. Rams receiver Josh Reynolds

83. Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi

84. Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson

85. Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar

86. Ravens edge Tyus Bowser

87. Colts edge Denico Autry

88. Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins

89. Dolphins center Ted Karras

90. Panthers running back Mike Davis

91. Titans defensive lineman DaQuan Jones

92. Bucs receiver Antonio Brown

93. 49ers defensive end Kerry Hyder

94. Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes

95. Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander

96. Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland

97. Packers cornerback Kevin King

98. Chiefs center Austin Reiter

99. Bucs defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh

100. 49ers cornerback K'Waun Williams

60 responses to “Top 100 free agents 2021: Shaq Barrett highest-ranked player not to get tagged

  2. As a Seahawk fan….why would I want a C+ Russell Wilson in a trade with Dallas? Its the dumbest thing on the internet right now.

  4. So, 3 of the top 10 are Buccaneers? man, is going to difficult to keep the band together.

  5. Wrong year to be a free agent. Take a one or two year deal and wait for the money to come back around. Or go to a losing club for money.

  6. Dak Prescott is the number 1 free agent in the entire league..? Even as a Cowboys fan, I shake my head at this ranking. He’s certainly notable, & I would say even top ten but, #1 most valuable free agent..??? If that were the case, other teams would be blowing up Jerry’s phone with offers…. we all know how well Jerry keeps secrets so, obviously that isn’t happening….

  9. I just rewatched a video of the Dak Prescott injury…gruesome, I hadn’t seen it before. I know it’s been two years now and it looks like the Cowboys are dragging their feet, but I can’t help but wonder if they’re in wait and see mode as far as Daks recovery. That was a SEVERE injury, maybe they’re waiting to see if hes going to return at 100%.

  13. Anthony Harris is 12th ?? You’re nuts… You obviously didn’t watch any Vikings games… And most of these ratings are all out of whack

  14. I believe the Bucs have to prioritize resigning Barrett and David. Gronk and Brown will return because they only want to play with Brady, and I think that with a full off season, Brown can make up for Godwins production if he departs in free agency. In the big picture Succoup doesn’t count much against the cap, so they should be able to resign him, and Fournette, for as great as he was in the playoffs, is a running back whose production can be replaced. They need to keep that defense together as much as possible, even if it costs them a little bit on the offensive side of the ball, cuz defense wins championships.

  17. Chiefs biggest loss is a WR, Watkins, that didn’t play most of the year? Dang, good job front office! Two trips to the the SB and you still have everyone…

  18. Funny how Dak leads every one of these list and gets tons of articles about him but yet hasn’t gotten a long-term offer from the Cowboys nor seems to be a hot trade topic. Sure seems like the actual teams are way cooler on him than the media.

  20. Anthony Harris pretty much had an awful season, along with that entire defense. 0 interceptions now gets you a top 15 free agent designation? Weird. I hope another team bids high so the Vikings don’t even think about keeping him.

  21. So the Eagles and Raiders have ZERO free agents in top 100 players.

    Jason Peters? Jalen Mills? Nicholas Morrow? Johnathan Hankins? Nelson Agholor? 🙄

  22. After his injury it’s hard to believe Dak can be #1 rank. There is still substantial risk involved with Dak.

  23. Dak at number 1? A. He is over rated.
    B. He can’t stay healthy
    C. He has done nothing to warrant a huge payday.
    D. Romo was 10 times better.

  24. How does dak top list 70% of players are never the same after injury iike that just look at wentz and dams was worse

  25. “Top 100 free agents 2021: Dak Prescott again tops the list”

    Wow! I didn’t look at last year’s list. Your title suggest Dak was rank higher than Tom Brady? Dak?!! I would pick an edge rusher over Dak!

  26. “Top 100 free agents 2021: Dak Prescott again tops the list”

    Wow! I didn’t look at last year’s list. Your title suggests Dak was ranked higher than Tom Brady? Dak?!! I would pick an edge rusher over Dak!

  27. would love for the giants to sign golladay and then draft waddle at 11 if he’ still there… hey a guy can dream, right

  30. gor3hound says:
    March 1, 2021 at 10:40 am
    So, 3 of the top 10 are Buccaneers? man, is going to difficult to keep the band together.
    ——————————–
    Yet, only 1 player from the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the pro bowl (Jason Pierre-Paul).

  31. Who created this list?….the dancing chicken? If Dak is truly the #1 free agent this off-season then the pickings are pretty slim.

  33. iejdaniel says:
    March 1, 2021 at 10:54 am
    Anthony Harris is 11, and Eric Wilson 83? Hahahahahahahaha!

    ___

    based on last year, Harris is WAYYYY over rated at 11. Wilson had a really good year though.

  34. Prescott is a *good* QB, but he’s not a *great* QB. There are easily a dozen QBs from last year that I would have preferred over him (assuming he wasn’t injured). If he thinks he’s going to get top dollar when he isn’t even a top-10 QB, then he’s going to be in for a rude awakening.

  38. It always amazes me how Patriot players are devalued. Thuney at 21 is ridiculous.

  39. What criteria were used to rank these players? Might be helpful to know that. Is it based on the anticipated payday? Demand? Value? Gut feeling? Without the methodology, it’s just a list somebody made.

  40. What does that say about the rest of the FAs when a guy who was average at best before a terrible injury that he still hasn’t recovered from is on top of the list??

  41. Is Judon really the 2nd best FA Edge guy? He’s not exactly a sack machine.

  43. Kevin King is in the top 100? Were there only 100 this year? Nothing else makes sense.

  44. Morrow and Agolor will receive big interest if they are allowed to leave Vegas. It is odd that neither is on the list.

  45. Anthony Harris was invisible on defence last year, made practically no plays. Aside from his one good season, there’s nothing to indicate he should even be a starter let alone a top free-agent.

  49. Prescott has a higher qb rating, better completion %, more passing yards per game and less % of interceptions per game than Romo. Closer than I thought but better never the less.

  50. Kevin King needs to resign with the Bucs.

    They won’t get back to the Super Bowl without him.

  52. 98. Bucs defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. REALLY? 97 are better than Suh. Sometimes QB’s should stay in the QB room

  56. Ndamukong Suh number 98?!?!?
    He was an integral part of the Bucs defense that dismantled the Chiefs!

  57. Corey Davis is so intriguing, one of the few growth stocks of skill players on this list that could blow up on his next team… I think he’d be a great fit in Houston, should Watson stay, Buffalo if they move on from John Brown, KC if they move on from Watkins, or the New Jersey Giants.

  58. Everyone dogged Dak being at top of the list. Then he just signed biggest contract in NFL history based on four year contracts. Guess he really was a top end FA. I’m not sure if I would have him at the top, but Dallas sure had him there.

  59. Kevin King at 97 is WAY to high. Guy couldn’t start on an average College team.

