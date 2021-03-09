Urban Meyer: Jaguars didn’t need “distraction” from Chris Doyle hire

USA TODAY Sports

Urban Meyer’s last press conference featured plenty of questions regarding the decision to hire Chris Doyle as director of sports performance. Meyer’s most recent press conference featured questions about the quick departure of Doyle, whose history of accusations of racist remarks at Iowa made his tenure in Jacksonville a short one.

“I saw the impact of the decision and the distraction it caused,” Meyer said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. “The most important part of the organization is and always will be our players, and I just — we both felt, we all felt, when I say both, Trent [Baalke] and myself, and then Chris Doyle felt it was best, that this team didn’t need [any distractions]. Everything’s going too well. We hired an excellent staff. We don’t need a distraction, and [to] move forward is the best interest of all.”

The fact that Meyer and Baalke didn’t realize what the reaction would be to the Doyle hire was surprising. The good news is that they eventually got from the wrong place to the right place.

The challenge now becomes getting to the right place without finding out the hard way that one of Meyer’s decisions ended up in the wrong place.