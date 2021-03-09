With Bucs set to tag Chris Godwin, what happens with Shaq Barrett?

Getty Images

The news that the Buccaneers will apply the franchise tag to receiver Chris Godwin means, by implication, that they won’t apply it to defensive end Shaq Barrett, for a second straight year.

It also implies, given the relative importance of the two players to the team, that Barrett is about to agree to terms on a long-term deal.

Barrett made $15.828 million under the tag in 2020. With a 20-percent bump, he would have been eligible for a one-year, $18.99 million salary if tagged a second time.

He won’t be tagged a second time. Which means that he’ll either hit the open market or sign a long-term deal.

It’s entirely possible that the Bucs and Barrett already have agreed to terms, allowing the Bucs to tag Godwin. It will be interesting to see whether news breaks of Barrett’s new deal today.