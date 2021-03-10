Bills release John Brown, Quinton Jefferson

Getty Images

Wide receiver John Brown signed a three-year deal with the Bills in March 2019, but he will not be playing out the final year of that pact.

In a message posted to his Instagram story on Wednesday, Brown wrote “Thank you for the 2 years Buffalo” in a farewell message to the city. Shortly after Brown’s post went up, the Bills officially announced his release.

Brown was limited to nine regular season games last season and had 33 catches for 458 yards and three touchdowns. He had 10 catches for 86 yards in three playoff outings.

The move will clear over $7.9 million in cap space and leave $1.6 million in dead money.

The Bills also released defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson. Jefferson had 23 tackles and three sacks while playing every game in the regular season. His departure clears $6.5 million in cap space.