Cardinals release Robert Alford

Cornerback Robert Alford signed with the Cardinals in 2018, but he will leave the team without ever playing a game for them.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that the Cardinals released Alford on Wednesday.

Alford broke his leg before the 2018 season and tore his pectoral last summer, which means the Cardinals got nothing to show for the first two years of his three-year, $22.5 million contract. They will get $7.5 million in cap space for parting ways with him now, but there will be $1.5 million of dead money.

Alford started 76 games for the Falcons over his first six seasons and will likely get looks from teams in the market for cornerback help, but missing two seasons means he’s unlikely to be guaranteed much more than a chance to compete for a roster spot this year.