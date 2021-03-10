CFL, XFL discuss collaboration

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 10, 2021, 12:05 PM EST
Two struggling professional football leagues are hoping to move forward by working together.

The Canadian Football League, which canceled its 2020 season, and the XFL, which cut short its 2020 season, announced today that they intend to collaborate.

Although no one is using the word “merger,” the two leagues jointly stated that they believe they can help each other. After the XFL went belly-up last year, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was among the group of investors who purchased the league’s remaining assets. Johnson was briefly a CFL player, so for him it’s a natural fit.

CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said he thinks the CFL’s approach and the XFL’s approach mesh well.

“Canada has an exciting game and devoted fans, and our discussion with the XFL provides a tremendous opportunity to build on that strong foundation,” Ambrosie said. “We look forward to exploring how we might work with one of the most innovative sports brands in the world to grow the game, engage fans in new ways, and reach new audiences. We look forward to seeing what possibilities our discussions might uncover, and to sharing those with our fans as the process unfolds.”

The CFL plans to start its 2021 preseason in May and its regular season in June. The XFL will not play in 2021 and described its 2022 season as “on hold.”

  1. This is a great idea. Make it happen. Would love to CFL expand south. I’d be all in on a Defender CFL franchise in DC.

  2. Here is an idea I have not seen before and might actually work. We know 2nd pro leagues don’t make money in America so unless the NFL want to invest in a minor league (will never happen as careers are too short for this) it will never happen. Now collaborating with a league that has a fanbase in another country just might bring in enough juice early to get the league off the ground. I tip my hat to you Dwayne. This is a great idea.

  3. Bucky, The NFL already has a minor league. It’s called college and it costs them ZERO $

  5. As long as the XFL is how it was before Covid ruined the season then fine. What made the XFL interesting was how accessible it made its self, which in turned allowed fans to have fun, which in turn made the entire experience fun to watch until Covid ruined that.

    I hope they don’t ruin that with a collaboration.

  6. tincada1 says:
    March 10, 2021 at 12:26 pm
    Bucky, The NFL already has a minor league. It’s called college and it costs them ZERO $

    ———————-

    Minor league players are part of the franchise and can’t be drafted by others. You see the distinct difference? Baseball will draft a stud pitcher and put him through the minors, the NFL puts that player in the fray good or bad.

