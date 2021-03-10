Christian McCaffrey, Shaq Thompson restructure contracts

Getty Images

The Panthers have picked up some more cap space by reworking the deals of a couple of their top players.

Head coach Matt Rhule said at a Wednesday press conference that running back Christian McCaffrey and linebacker Shaq Thompson have both restructured their contracts with the team. Rhule did not get into specifics about the changes, but the easiest way to handle such tweaks is to convert a portion of the base salary into a signing bonus spread out over several years.

McCaffrey has a base salary of $8,037,500 for the 2021 season while Thompson’s deal set him up to make $10.18 million.

The Panthers were looking at around $18 million in cap room before these moves and they’ll give them more to work with after using the franchise tag on tackle Taylor Moton on Tuesday.