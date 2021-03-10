Dak Prescott never had a doubt that he would remain with Cowboys

Getty Images

The Cowboys had two years to get Dak Prescott signed to a long-term deal.

Prescott played 2020 under the franchise tag and speculation was if they didn’t get a long-term completed by July 15 that Prescott was on his way out of Dallas in 2022. The Cowboys, though, got the four-year, $160 million contract completed Monday.

“Through this whole time, I never had any doubt in my mind that I wouldn’t be here,” Prescott said Wednesday. “I’m a guy that lives and stands and moves every part of his body off the word ‘faith.’

“I control the things I control. I have a great agent that I trust, Todd France, and obviously he did a great job. I trusted him, but through it all, I just focused on what I could focus on and controlled what I could control and figured that if I did that and was the best individual I could be in every aspect I would manifest what was out there for me. I’m a man that stands by faith and lives by that. A lot of people will say, ‘Hey, you gambled and you did this and you did that when you could have taken that,’ but in this world you get everything out of what you put into it. I just know from a little boy falling in love with this game to where I am now, the love has grown further. I’ve put a lot into it, and I’ve got a lot more to give. With that being said, I never had any doubt that I wouldn’t be here, that this deal wouldn’t get done and be right for the both of us and be right for the organization and everybody invested. I’m just thankful.”

Prescott’s camp insisted on a four-year deal during negotiations a year ago. The Cowboys wanted five years.

They couldn’t agree and didn’t agree until this week.

Now, the Cowboys are certain who their quarterback of the future is, and Prescott is certain where he is playing the next four years. Both expect the relationship to last longer.

The greatest quarterbacks in team history — Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman, Danny White and Tony Romo — played the entirety of their NFL careers in Dallas. (White started his pro career in the World Football League.)

“This is the right fit,” Prescott said. “I grew up a Dallas Cowboy fan. Never in a million years did I imagine not being a Cowboy once I put on this uniform and put on the star. Through it all, through the two years I guess you could say or more, there was never a slight doubt in my mind that I wouldn’t wear the star for the rest of my life. As [executive vice president] Charlotte [Jones] told me a couple of days ago, when you sign on that line you’re a Cowboy forever, and you can’t get out. I’m excited for that. I’m excited to be here and to never leave and excited . . . just to go do it and just to know this is my home. I’m not leaving. I’m a Cowboy, and this is only the beginning.”