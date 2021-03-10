Dak Prescott says he’s healthy and will be ready “when it matters”

Getty Images

Dak Prescott needed immediate surgery after a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle Oct. 11. He needed a follow-up surgery in December.

The Cowboys quarterback showed up at a news conference after signing his four-year, $160 million deal wearing two shoes and walking without a limp.

“I thought about jogging and jumping up on the stage, but I don’t know if y’all are ready for that,” Prescott said Wednesday. “But I’m healthy. I obviously haven’t talked to you guys. Thank you for the support. Thank Cowboy Nation. Everyone out there that was praying for me, sending their condolences, that’s a feeling that I’ll never be able to put into words to be in that hospital bed and not knowing really what’s going to happen, sitting there just coming out of surgery. But getting all the support from family, from coaches, from former coaches, from teammates and Cowboys Nation and even a lot of you, I’m just so thankful for that.

“But I’m healthy. As I said, I control what I control. I followed the doctor’s orders the whole time, put in my own work ethic to it and you saw me walking out here. I’ve been on that field back there. I’m healthy. I’m getting close. But I’ll be ready when it matters.”

Prescott’s initial prognosis was four to six months. It is unclear how the second surgery affected the timeline, and Prescott did not elaborate when asked when he would be 100 percent.

“When I first got hurt, the one thing I said I wasn’t going to do was put a time point on it, because of so many different variables and things that can come up,” Prescott said. “As I say, I’m ready and I’m getting close. I feel good. You saw me walk out here. I can do a lot of things that I obviously couldn’t do weeks ago and even days ago that I’m doing today. So it’s hard to say that I’ll ready in this time or that time, but I’ll be ready when it matters, and I’ll be more than healthy and better than I was before.”

Prescott was leading the league in passing yards when his season ended. He finished his fifth season with 1,856 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions in five games.