Dolphins cut Kyle Van Noy

Getty Images

It’s official: The Dolphins have released linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

The move has been expected for the last week, although the Dolphins were hesitating to make the move official because they wanted to see if they could trade Van Noy. Apparently there were no takers in the trade market.

Van Noy is a fine player, but the Dolphins didn’t think he was worth the $12.5 million salary he was due to make in 2021. Their failure to find a trading partner suggests that no other team think he’s worth that much, either.

Originally a second-round draft pick of the Lions in 2014, Van Noy struggled to find his footing in Detroit but flourished after he was traded to New England. He signed as a free agent with the Dolphins last year, and now he’ll hit free agency again this year.