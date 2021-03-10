Giants cut Kevin Zeitler

Getty Images

The Giants are getting younger and cheaper on the offensive line.

Guard Kevin Zeitler, a 31-year-old whose departure saves the Giants $12 million, has been released.

With that move, the Giants are now under the projected 2021 salary cap of $182.5 million.

Zeitler started all 16 games last year, but Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman made clear this week that it’s time for the Giants to turn to their young offensive linemen.

Now Zeitler will hit free agency, and teams in need of a veteran guard will surely come calling.