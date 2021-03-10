Gus Edwards will stay with Ravens “one way or another”

Getty Images

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta was asked about the future of several players during a Tuesday press conference and running back Gus Edwards was on that list.

Edwards is set for restricted free agency this offseason and DeCosta was asked about the team’s plans for tendering him a contract under those rules. DeCosta confirmed they will, but that they’re also open to a longer deal with the three-year veteran.

“Gus is going to be on the team, one way or the other,” DeCosta said. “We’re going to certainly tender him if we don’t get a long-term deal done, but he is a Raven. He played his butt off this year, and he had a good season for us.”

Edwards has 414 carries for 2,152 yards and 10 touchdowns in 43 regular season games for Baltimore.

If the Ravens do tender Edwards, they’ll likely have to go with a first- or second-round tender in order to make it less likely that someone else tries to sign him away. The lower tender is projected to be just under $3.4 million and the higher one should be around $4.8 million. An extension could lower the short-term cap hit for the Ravens and we’ll know which route they take in the near future.