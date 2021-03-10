Jaguars “certainly looking” to add to running back group

Getty Images

The Jaguars struck gold when they signed running back James Robinson as an undrafted free agent last year.

Robinson’s emergence heading into the season helped push Leonard Fournette out the door in Jacksonville and he went on to run for for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns as the brightest offensive spot on the 1-15 club. On Wednesday, General Manager Trent Baalke called Robinson a tough and consistent player while noting that they want him to have some company.

Baalke said the team “can only ride a horse so long” and wants to see an “explosive” complement to Robinson in the backfield.

“James obviously had a tremendous year, especially when you factor in how he entered the league as a college free agent,” Baalke said, via the team’s website. “He has done a great job. He will continue to do a great job for the organization, and we feel he’ll even take a step forward from where he was a year ago, but adding some competitiveness to that room . . . we feel we’ve got some guys in-house that can compete for roles but we’re certainly looking to add to that room as well.”

With 11 picks in the draft and plenty of cap space, the Jaguars will have ample opportunity to find a back or two to go with Robinson in 2021.