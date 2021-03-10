Jerry Jones declares that the Cowboys will have full stadiums at home this year

Getty Images

“How about them, Cowboys?”

The well-placed comma will be the refrain from Jerry Jones this year when he sees his stadium full of fans. Jones declared at a Wednesday press conference that the Cowboys will indeed host full stadiums throughout the 2021 season.

Given the recent lifting of all restrictions in Texas and the ongoing production and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, Jerry hasn’t been drinking excessive amounts of gas-station wine. He’s right on the money.

And he’ll be making plenty of money. Which will be useful, given that he needs to pay Dak Prescott‘s new contract, which will cost $75 million this year alone.

The NFL has become increasingly confident that all stadiums will be full in 2021. That question remains far from settled, however, especially in states that have been far more careful when it comes to lifting pandemic restrictions.

By Labor Day, however, things should be much, much better — if people continue to embrace the vaccine and if people continue to wear masks.