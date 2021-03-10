Kenyan Drake heads for his first shot at free agency

USA TODAY Sports

Last year, the Cardinals opted to use the transition tag to keep running back Kenyan Drake on the team. He signed the one-year tender, and had what became a second straight contract year.

He performed well, gaining 955 rushing yards in 15 games, adding 137 receiving yards and scoring 10 touchdowns.

This year, the Cardinals didn’t tag him. They also haven’t re-signed him. He’s likely heading to the open market.

Arizona traded for Drake, who scored the game-winning touchdown for the Dolphins in the 2018 Miami Miracle game, during the 2019 season. He gained 643 rushing yards in eight games with the Cardinals that year, along with 174 receiving yards.

The Cardinals seem to be willing to make Chase Edmonds the top tailback. Oddsmakers have the Cardinals in the mix to land Packers running back Aaron Jones.

Thus, it looks like Drake will indeed land on the open market. It will be interesting to see where he ends up, and what he gets.