Matt Rhule has talked to Teddy Bridgewater about “business aspect” of NFL

Getty Images

Matt Rhule said what he had to say about Teddy Bridgewater during Wednesday’s news conference, namely “he’s our quarterback.” For now.

The Panthers coach said the same thing about Cam Newton this time a year ago. So there is that.

The Panthers want a franchise quarterback. It’s clear from their wandering eye they don’t think Bridgewater is that. They inquired about trading for Matthew Stafford and are expected to get in on Deshaun Watson if the Texans put him on the block.

The Panthers own the eighth overall choice, so they also could go that route if a trade for Watson doesn’t materialize.

So where does that leave Bridgewater? Probably not in Carolina much longer.

“Teddy is a tremendous professional, and a tremendous person,” Rhule said, via Darin Gantt of the team website. “So I can’t speak for him, but I think he’s controlling what he can control, he’s having a great offseason, I’m sure. I can’t wait to get him back here. I think he’s determined to play his best football next year.”

Rhule joked that Bridgewater has not unfollowed him on social media.

“I have talked to Teddy,” Rhule said. “A, he’s someone I like talking to and B, he’s a true professional. I’ve talked to him in terms of life type stuff and he’s been really good.

“It’s just honesty. Teddy’s a professional football player. He knows the business, just like all of our guys. Everyone understands the business aspects of it. I want to coach. I don’t want to be involved too much in the business aspect of it. But Teddy’s a true professional. There’s not one part of me that feels like I have to talk to him about stuff like that.”

Indeed, Bridgewater said in January that he understands “business is business.”

Bridgewater has been with four teams — he never played a down for the Jets — and likely lands with a fifth team sometime in the coming weeks.