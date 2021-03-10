Melvin Gordon DUI charges dismissed

Getty Images

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon pleaded not guilty to a DUI charge in January, but now that charge has been dismissed.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports the dismissal occurred because of issues with the police stop. Gordon refused a breathalyzer at the scene and officers said he did not pass a field sobriety test. And the results of Gordon’s blood test were suppressed because what prosecutors found stemmed from the issues with the police stop.

Instead, Gordon entered a guilty plea to reckless driving for excessive speeding. He was cited for going 71 mph in a 35-mph zone. Per Klis, Gordon has already served 12 hours of community service but will pay a $250 fine and $229 in court fees.

Gordon is signed through the 2021 season. Without the DUI charge, the $4.5 million in guarantees the running back is owed likely will not be voided.