Nate Solder says he’ll “probably” play this season, if given the chance

Getty Images

Last year Giants offensive tackle Nate Solder opted out of the season, in part because his son was battling cancer. Now Solder’s son is better and he is interested in returning to the field.

But that’s not a sure thing. Solder wrote for TheIncrease.com that although he’s still under contract to the Giants, he is unsure whether he is going to have a job for the 2020 season.

“I’m in a place now where if I am offered another chance to play football, I’ll probably take it. But I’m thankful for the decision I made last year for my family and community,” Solder wrote.

Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman has been talking about getting younger on the offensive line, and the Giants can save some cap space by cutting Solder, so it won’t be a surprise if he is no longer a Giant in 2021.

Solder wrote that a big part of him wanted to be out there with his team in 2020, but he also recognized that a year off was the right thing for his family.

“The opportunity of playing in the NFL again at the age of 32 isn’t great; I don’t know what’s going to happen going forward,” Solder wrote. “The amount of revenue I lost by not playing for a season was significant. The dependence I felt like my team had on me to protect the quarterback was really weighing on my heart. It was not an easy decision.”

Now Solder may face more decisions, about where, or whether, to play in 2021.