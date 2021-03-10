NFL sets 2021 salary cap at $182.5 million

Getty Images

At long last, the NFL has set its salary cap for 2021.

The league informed teams on Wednesday that the number will be $182.5 million. PFT reported earlier Wednesday morning that figure was “almost definitely” going to be the case.

The $182.5 million cap represents a $15.7 million decrease from the 2020 salary cap of 198.2 million. The reduction stems from losses due to the pandemic.

The 2021 cap could have been reduced by tens of millions more without the NFLPA and league finalizing a new CBA and negotiating an agreement in July to have the season.

But with new TV deals on the horizon and anticipated fans in stadiums in 2021, the salary cap should be on track to increase again for 2022.

For now, teams will have to be in compliance with the $182.5 million cap by Wednesday, March 17, at 4:00 p.m. ET.