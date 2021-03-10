Patriots have fielded calls about trading N’Keal Harry

Getty Images

Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry has been a disappointment since arriving in New England as a first-round draft pick in 2019. So a change of scenery may be warranted.

Teams have been reaching out to the Patriots to inquire about trading for Harry, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

A team trading for Harry would get him for two more years on his rookie contract, with salaries of $1.4 million this year and $1.9 million next year.

In two seasons in New England, Harry has 45 catches for 414 yards and four touchdowns.