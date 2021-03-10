Ravens tender Gus Edwards, Trystan Colon-Castillo, and Kristian Welch

Getty Images

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said on Tuesday that the team would have running back Gus Edwards back for the 2021 season under the restricted free agent tender or with a long-term contract.

On Wednesday, the team moved closer to making Edwards’ return happen. The team announced that they have tendered Edwards.

They did not announce the level of the tender. A first- or second-round tender will cost more than a right of first refusal, but Edwards’ role in the offense likely means they’ll be making sure any run at Edwards would be costly for another team.

The Ravens also announced that they have tendered two exclusive rights free agents. Center Trystan Colon-Castillo started two games last season and linebacker Kristian Welch appeared in 10 games.

UPDATE 4:23 p.m. ET: PFT has confirmed multiple reports that it is a second-round tender for Edwards.