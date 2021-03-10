Rob Gronkowski “will be back playing football” in 2021

Getty Images

Immediately after winning his fourth Super Bowl ring, Rob Gronkowski said he didn’t see why he wouldn’t be back. He was more definitive this week.

The star tight end told TMZ Sports he for sure is returning to the Bucs in 2021.

“I’m back, man!” Gronkowski, 31, said. “I will be back playing football, man. I love the game of football. I loved playing last year. I had a great time.”

Gronkowski is scheduled to become a free agent next week, but it’s a safe bet he’s not going anywhere.

Gronkowski made 45 catches for 623 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season after coming out of retirement before the 2020 season. He ended his 10th NFL season with six receptions for 67 yards and two touchdowns in the Super Bowl.

Gronkowski told TMZ Sports he took three weeks off after the Super Bowl before getting back to work for the 2021 season.

“Let me tell you, I was a little bit sore first day of training but it bounced back like that,” Gronkowski said. “I’m feeling good.”