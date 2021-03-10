Saints plan to cut Kwon Alexander

Getty Images

Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander will soon be looking for work.

The Saints plan to cut Alexander before the new league year, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

That’s no surprise; the Saints are over the $182.5 million 2021 salary cap and need to get under it within the next week. Cutting Alexander shaves $13 million off the Saints’ cap.

Alexander missed the postseason after tearing his Achilles tendon in December, but he expects to be ready to go for training camp.

The Saints traded a fifth-round draft pick to acquire Alexander from the 49ers during the 2020 season. He started his first seven games as a Saint before tearing his Achilles.