Saints re-sign Dwayne Washington

The Saints re-signed Ty Montgomery last week and they are bringing back another of their reserve running backs for the 2021 season.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has also re-signed Dwayne Washington. No terms of the deal have been revealed.

Washington has spent the last three seasons with the Saints and has been a core member of their special teams units over that time. He’s appeared on 672 snaps in that role over 40 games with the team and has been credited with eight tackles.

He had a 108-yard day on the ground while starters rested in Week 17 of the 2018 season and 43 carries for 229 yards overall. Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray remain under contract and Washington’s role is unlikely to change as long as the team remains set with veterans at the top of the depth chart.