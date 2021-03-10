Saints restructure Malcolm Jenkins, Andrus Peat contracts

Getty Images

The Saints continue to open up 2021 cap space by reworking deals with veteran players that will push portions of their cap hits down the road.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that safety Malcolm Jenkins and left guard Andrus Peat both restructured their contracts with the team. The Jenkins move opened up $3.4 million in room and Peat’s restructure provides the Saints with $6 million in space.

Linebacker Demario Davis and defensive end Cam Jordan also restructured their deals recently while adjustments to quarterback Drew Brees, kicker Wil Lutz, and defensive tackle David Onyemata‘s deals came earlier in the offseason. The team is also looking at possible extensions for cornerback Marshon Lattimore and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk as a way to create more breathing room for the coming season.

The Saints used their franchise tag on safety Marcus Williams Tuesday and they’ll have to keep finding ways to create cap space ahead of the start of the league year.