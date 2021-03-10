Saints to cut Emmanuel Sanders

Getty Images

The Saints still have work to do to get under the salary cap, and veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is the latest casualty.

New Orleans will cut Sanders, and Sanders confirmed the move on Instagram.

“New Orleans it’s been real. Sucks we didn’t bring a Super Bowl to the city which was the goal when I signed but it was a blessing to showcase my talents in front of you guys,” Sanders wrote.

Losing Sanders will hurt, as Sanders was the Saints’ leading wide receiver last season with 61 catches for 726 yards. Although Sanders is about to turn 34 years old, he’s still playing at a high level.

But the Saints simply have no choice but to make some painful decisions, and cutting Sanders and his $6 million salary is one of them. Now Sanders hits free agency.