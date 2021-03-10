Steelers restructure Derek Watt’s contract

Getty Images

The Steelers didn’t land J.J. Watt in free agency to unite all three Watt brothers on one team. But they did work with one of the three to create some cap room for 2021.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Pittsburgh has restructured fullback Derek Watt‘s contract to create $880,000 of cap space. With the salary cap expected to come in at $182.5 million, every bit of space counts.

Watt signed a three-year, $9.75 million deal with Pittsburgh last March. He appeared in 12 games for the Steelers in 2020, playing 47 percent of Pittsburgh’s special teams snaps. He also had 52 offensive snaps — five percent of the team’s total. But the club used him only as a blocker, as Watt did not have a reception or carry in a season for the first time.

The fullback spent his first four seasons with the Chargers, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2016 draft.