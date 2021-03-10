Tanner Vallejo re-signs with Cardinals

Getty Images

Cardinals linebacker Tanner Vallejo will not leave in free agency.

Vallejo, who would have become a free agent next week, instead signed a two-year contract, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 26-year-old Vallejo was originally a sixth-round pick of the Bills and has bounced around the league with several stops, but he has found a good home for himself in Arizona the last two years.

Last season Vallejo played 9 percent of the Cardinals’ defensive snaps as well as 65 percent of the Cardinals’ special teams snaps.