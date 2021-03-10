Texans announce coaching staff, Romeo Crennel as senior advisor

Getty Images

Romeo Crennel is no longer serving as the head coach of the Texans, but he will be part of the organization in 2021.

The team announced on Wednesday that Crennel will serve as senior advisor for football performance. Crennel was 4-8 after being named interim head coach in the wake of Bill O’Brien’s firing during the 2020 season.

In addition to the Crennel hire, the Texans also announced the makeup of head coach David Culley’s staff. Many of the hires have already been reported, including associate head coach/defensive coordinator Lovie Smith.

Smith will be joined on the defensive side by defensive line coach Bobby King, linebackers coach Miles Smith, cornerbacks coach Dino Vasso, safeties coach Greg Jackson, assistant defensive line coach/defensive assistant Allen Smith, and defensive assistant Ilir Emini.

Offensive coordinator Tim Kelly was retained from last year’s staff. The rest of the offensive staff is made up of passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton, running backs coach Danny Barrett, tight ends coach Andy Bischoff, wide receivers coach Robert Prince, offensive line coach James Campen, assistant offensive line coach/offensive assistant Robert Kugler, assistant wide receivers coach/offensive assistant Ben McDaniels, and offensive assistant DeNarius McGhee.

Finally, the Texans announced that special teams coordinator Frank Ross will be assisted by Sean Baker.